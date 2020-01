HOT SPRINGS NATIONAL PARK, Ark. (News release) — FLW fishing legend Charlie Evans, accompanied by Marshall and Skye from the popular Nickelodeon television show “PAW Patrol,” will join the First Ever 17th Annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Hot Springs on March 17.

“Charlie and the ‘PAW Patrol’ characters will appeal to adults and kids alike in this year’s parade,” said Steve Arrison, CEO of Visit Hot Springs and one of the founders of the internationally famous parade.