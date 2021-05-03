‘Saturday Night Live’ ends 46th season with three new shows in May

NEW YORK – “Saturday Night Live” will wrap its 46th season in May with three new shows, which include three hosting debuts and two musical guest debuts.

“SNL” returns from a three-week break on May 8 with host Elon Musk and musical guest Miley Cyrus.

On May 15, Keegan-Michael Key will host “SNL” for the first time. Key stars in “Schmigadoon!, which premieres across the world July 16 on Apple TV+.

The musical guest for the May 15 show will be Olivia Rodrigo. Rodrigo’s debut album, “SOUR,” featuring her record-breaking single “drivers license,” is scheduled to be released on May 21.

On the May 22 season finale, Anya Taylor-Joy will make her hosting debut. Taylor-Joy stars in Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit,” which she has won a SAG Award, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award.

Lil Nas X will make his first appearance as a musical guest. His latest single, “MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name), debuted #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

You can catch “Saturday Night Live” Saturdays at 10:30 p.m. on KARK.