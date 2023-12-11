ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sarah McLachlan is coming to the Walmart AMP as part of her “Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour,” according to a release.

The tour’s stop at the AMP will be on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. Gates will open at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the public at noon on December 15 and prices range from $40.50 to $150.50.

Tickets can be purchased at AMPTickets.com, by calling 479-443-5600, or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays.