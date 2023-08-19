BENTON, Ark. – Tens of thousands of concert-goers flocked to Benton this weekend for one of the largest Christian music festivals, Amplify Fest.

The festival kicked off Friday and its performers include well known Christian recording acts like Chris Tomlin, Lecrae, and Casting Crowns.

Mark Hall, vocalist of Casting Crowns said that the festival is cool because it’s free and the people behind the scenes work very hard.

“Amplify, this is probably our 4th or 5th time here. The cool thing about this festival is that it is just for the people here, they work hard, volunteer and put something on for free,” Hall said.

Jay Anderson, the event’s Ministry Expansion Director said that it’s special to put on something for Benton and Saline County.

“Benton and Saline County, to be able to put something on like this, just something going on that is so special within, just so many people,” Anderson stated.

Organizers expect approximately 40,000 attendees, with guests come from all over, not just the area.

The gates for Saturday’s show opened at 1:00 p.m. and tickets are free, but registration was required.