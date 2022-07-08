PINE BLUFF, Ark – Musical theatre in Pine Bluff as a production of the stylish and whimsical Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella is set for the summer stage at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas.

The Simmons Bank sponsored production will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, July 22 and 23, and again July 29 and 30. There will be a 2 p.m. production Sunday, July 24 and 31 at the Catherine M. Bellamy Theatre of the Arts & Science Center at 701 S. Main St.

Rehearsal for the musical, in performance beginning July 22

The heroine of Cinderella is the smart and beautiful young Ella, played by Makayla Shipe of Bryant. Ella lives in the care of her wicked, self-absorbed stepmother Madame, played by Dana Edwards of White Hall, and Madame’s two daughters, Charlotte, played by Valerie Arnold of Little Rock, and Gabrielle, played by Celeste Alexander of Pine Bluff. Ella’s only friends are the animals in the woods, the kooky eccentric Marie, played by Bethany Gere of White Hall, and revolutionary student Jean-Michel played by Kasey Rowland of Pine Bluff.

Caleb Menard, plays Prince Topher in the production

Concurrently and elsewhere in the kingdom, Prince Topher, played by Caleb Menard of White Hall is trying to find himself and learn his place in the kingdom. When his scheming advisor Sebastian, played by J. Tyler Lewis of Little Rock, suggests hosting a ball for the prince to meet potential brides, Ella and the Prince’s worlds come together.

The rest of the cast features Arin Bell, Keiren Minter, Raymond Wallace and Teanna Williams, all of Pine Bluff; Paige Boast, Wesley Brown, Harlie Hipp, Leah Randle and Lanie Ratliff, all of White Hall; Portia Jones of Altheimer; Taylor Oates of Redfield; Will Witt of New Edinburg; and Nick Farr of Little Rock.

Lindsey Collins of Pine Bluff directs, with Joel Anderson of Redfield as co-director. “Cinderella” features musical direction by Faron Wilson and choreography by Tanya Simpson, both of Pine Bluff.

Written by Douglas Carter Beane, “Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella” debuted on Broadway in 2013. This Tony award-winning production is adapted from the original television specials, the first of which aired in 1957.

Although the story is updated, the musical features the original songs by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II.

Makayla Shipe, plays Cinderella, or “Ella”

Tickets are $20 for ASC members and seniors, and $25 for nonmembers. To purchase, visit asc701.org, call 870-536-3375, or visit ASC’s front desk. For more information, contact Collins at lcollins@asc701.org or 870-536-3375.