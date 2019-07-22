ROCK THE ARTS season sampler now available

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — ROCK THE ARTS a unique collaboration of the performing arts from all around the state will be coming to Little Rock.

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre, Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, Celebrity Attractions, Ballet Arkansas and Opera In The Rock are coming together to provide this collaboration.

For a limited time, Arkansans now have an opportunity to purchase a sampling of the performing arts offerings in central Arkansas in a special season sampler package.

Packages are available for $223 until August 26, 2019 for select performances. Patrons will receive 5 tickets to 5 select performances to 5 of the best productions in Little Rock

“We all love the performing arts, obviously,” said Ruth Shepherd, board chair at The Rep. “We were brainstorming recently how to share our passion with the community and felt it would be helpful if patrons could ‘try out’ all the different performing arts options in Little Rock. And this season sampler package was born! It really is a great opportunity to sample everything – theatre, music, ballet and opera – all for a great price!”

The 5 select acts performing are:

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

Arkansas Repertory Theatre – September 7, 2019 – 2:00 p.m.

Four musical legends. A one-in-a-million recording session. On December 4, 1956, in the studios of Sun Records in Memphis, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, and Jerry Lee Lewis gathered to meet with legendary producer Sam Philips. What happened next was pure rock and roll magic. A casual introduction of Lewis to Perkins unexpectedly evolved into an epic jam session of country, gospel and rock classics, captured on tape but not released until 1981.

BEETHOVEN & BLUE JEANS

Arkansas Symphony Orchestra at Robinson Performance Hall – November 9, 2019 – 7:30 p.m.

Explore the rich musical heritage of Arkansas with a pairing of composers with local roots – William Grant Still and Florence Price – with Beethoven’s groundbreaking Symphony No. 3, “Eroica.” Pianist Karen Walwyn, a specialist in the piano works of Florence Price, and guest conductor Andrew Grams take the stage with your ASO for BEETHOVEN AND BLUE JEANS, a casual concert which has become one of ASO’s most popular annual events.

WICKED

Celebrity Attractions at Robinson Performance Hall – January 2, 2020 – 7:30 p.m.

So much happened before Dorothy dropped in. WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

MASTER/WORKS

Ballet Arkansas at UA-Pulaski Tech CHARTS Theater – April 26, 2020 – 2:30 p.m.

Ballet Arkansas, the professional ballet company in the State, presents MASTER/WORKS! Filled with works by choreographic luminaries, MASTER/WORKS combines the best of live music and cutting-edge contemporary dance with celebrated classical repertory. Sponsored by the Stella Boyle Smith Trust, MASTER/WORKS is the 3rd installment of a 3-year concert series designed to elevate the art form within the region. MASTER/WORKS has something perfect for every taste and is the final production of Ballet Arkansas’ 2019/20 Season.

LA TRAVIATA

Opera In The Rock at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre – May 31, 2020 – 2:30 p.m.

OITR’s production of this glamorous and dramatic opera in three acts will be set in Hollywood during the 1940’s, with the leading soprano role, Violetta, sung by Dover, Arkansas native Keely Futterer. Futterer was recently seen as Marie in La fille du régiment with Opera Saratoga. “Soprano Keely Futterer soar[ed] in cascades of sound over a wide range. Her agile coloratura and the sheer volume of her voice was something to hear” (The Daily Gazette). “Following our landmark production of Madama Butterfly with world-class soprano Francesca Mondanaro could prove to be challenging, but Keely will blow you away and is definitely up to the task,” Kate Sain, OITR Executive & Acting Artistic Director, stated.

To learn more about the ROCK THE ARTS Package, call the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra at (501) 666-1761, ext. 1 or order online at www.arkansassymphony.org/rock-arts.