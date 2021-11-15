Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legends Journey, Billy Idol to perform at Simmons Bank Arena

Editors note: Arena officials clarify that there was confusion between the national release and the localized release. Billy Idol is the special guest for the North Little Rock performance, not Toto.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Legendary rock band Journey will perform live in concert at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

Arena officials announced Monday that the group will be joined by Billy Idol on Saturday, March 19 as a part of their Freedom Tour 2022.

The diamond-selling Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will take the stage with their chart-topping hits including “Don’t Stop Believin”, “Any Way You Want It”, “Faithfully”, “Lights” and other songs, according to an arena press release.

Freedom Tour tickets are scheduled to go on sale Nov. 19 at 10 a.m., with prices ranging from $45 to $125.

The show will be the second huge tour stop in as many days at the arena. Country music icon George Strait will perform there just a day before on March 18.

For more information on the tour dates and tickets, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.