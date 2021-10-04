Rock band KANSAS making 2022 tour stops in Fort Smith and Jonesboro

SAN DIEGO, CA – JULY 23: Rock band Kansas performs onstage at the “Supernatural” panel during Comic-Con International 2017 at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The dust in the wind will be blowing into Fort Smith in 2022.

The rock band KANSAS: Point of Know Return announced on its website it will be making a tour stop at the ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith on March 25, 2022, and Jonesboro on March 26 at First National Bank Arena.

KANSAS will be wrapping up its Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour with one final leg during the winter and spring of 2022.

Originally launched as a celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the massive hit album Point of Know Return, the band will be performing the album in its entirety.

The tour showcases classic KANSAS music including hit songs, deep cuts, fan favorites, and will include selections from the band’s latest studio album The Absence of Presence.

According to its website, Fort Smith tickets will go on sale at 9:00 a.m. October 5.

The KANSAS: Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour premiered on September 28, 2018, in Atlanta, GA.

KANSAS POINT OF KNOW RETURN ANNIVERSARY TOUR DATES

DATE CITY/STATE VENUE November 13, 2021 Cedar Rapids, IA Paramount Theatre November 18, 2021 Newark, OH Midland Theatre November 19, 2021 Marietta, OH Peoples Bank Theatre November 20, 2021 Marietta, OH Peoples Bank Theatre December 3, 2021 Elkhart, IN The Lerner Theatre December 4, 2021 Joliet, IL Rialto Square Theatre December 10, 2021 New Bedford, MA Zeiterion Performing Arts Center December 11, 2021 Lowell, MA Lowell Memorial Auditorium December 16, 2021 Salem, VA Salem Civic Center December 18, 2021 Richmond, VA Altria Theater December 19, 2021 Tysons, VA Capital One Hall January 7, 2022 Pensacola, FL Saenger Theatre January 8, 2022 Montgomery, AL The Montgomery Performing Arts Centre January 14, 2022 Spartanburg, SC Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium January 15, 2022 Fayetteville, NC Crown Theater January 21, 2022 Fort Pierce, FL Sunrise Theater January 28, 2022 Sarasota, FL Van Wezel Performing Arts Center January 30, 2022 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center – Steinmetz Hall February 3, 2022 Evansville, IN Victory Theatre February 5, 2022 Ashland, KY Paramount Arts Center February 9, 2022 El Paso, TX The Plaza Theatre February 11, 2022 Lubbock, TX The Buddy Holly Hall February 12, 2022 Midland, TX Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center February 16, 2022 Beaumont, TX Jefferson Theatre February 17, 2022 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater* February 19, 2022 McAllen, TX McAllen Performing Arts Center February 25, 2022 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Center for the Arts February 26, 2022 Lancaster, PA American Music Theatre March 3, 2022 Cleveland, OH Playhouse Square March 5, 2022 Tiffin, OH The Ritz Theater March 6, 2022 Saginaw, MI DOW Event Center Theater March 11, 2022 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center March 12, 2022 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall March 19, 2022 Macon, GA Macon City Auditorium March 20, 2022 Athens, GA Classic Center March 25, 2022 Fort Smith, AR ArcBest Performing Arts Center March 26, 2022 Jonesboro, AR First National Bank Arena April 2, 2022 Appleton, WI Fox Cities Performing Arts Center April 8, 2022 St. Joseph, MO Missouri Theater April 9, 2022 Springfield, MO Gillioz Theatre April 14, 2022 Syracuse, NY The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater April 15, 2022 Buffalo, NY Shea’s Performing Arts Center April 30, 2022 Las Vegas, NV The Smith Center May 1, 2022 Thousand Oaks, CA Bank of America Performing Arts Center May 5, 2022 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic May 8, 2022 Salem, OR Elsinore Theatre May 10, 2022 Boise, ID Morrison Center May 12, 2022 Grand Junction, CO The Avalon Theatre May 14, 2022 Pueblo, CO Pueblo Memorial Hall May 18, 2022 Manhattan, KS McCain Auditorium May 20, 2022 Brookings, SD Swiftel Center May 21, 2022 Fargo, ND Scheels Arena

*Tickets go on sale October 15, 2021

Earlier legs of the Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour have been commemorated with the live album release Point of Know Return Live & Beyond. The live album was released on May 28, 2021, by Inside Out Music.