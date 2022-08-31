NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The rock band Eagles announced Wednesday that they are making a tour stop in the Little Rock metro this fall.

The band will be bringing their Hotel California 2022 tour to the Simmons Bank Arena November 27 at 8 p.m.

Arena officials also announced other rock acts this month including Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Five Finger Death Punch. Grammy-winning rock ‘n’ roll band Greta Van Fleet will also be at the arena in November.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale September 9 at 10 a.m. Prices will range from $99 to $499.

For more information on tickets, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.