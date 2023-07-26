LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Live music is coming to Little Rock’s River Market Pavilion beginning in August.

The Little Rock Convention and Visitor’s Bureau stated Wednesday that it was launching River Market Live in August. On each Thursday night throughout the month, a diverse series of free-admission live musical performances will take place from 7 to 9 p.m.

The first performance in Aug. 10 with rock by the Karla Case Band. Following up is R&B by SynRG on Aug. 17 and bluegrass/country by Gravel Yard on Aug. 24. The series wraps up the month with hip-hop/funk disco by DJ Nick Hud & Friends on Aug. 31.

DJ Nick Hud

Karla Case Band

SynRG

Gravel Yard

LRCVB President and CEO Gina Gemberling hopes the live series will prompt additional activity at the River Market.

“Our hope is that this first month of activities will foster additional River Market Live activations by others so our residents and visitors can have more great experiences,” she said, adding examples could include live music, art performances, special events and more.

Another River Market event is the Little Rock Farmer’s Market on Saturdays throughout the summer. The visitor’s bureau also hosts Jazz in the Park from April through September featuring local musicians and free admission.

Additional information on the Little Rock Convention and Visitor’s Bureau plans may be found at its website, LittleRock.com