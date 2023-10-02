LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau has announced the October lineup for their River Market Live series of Thursday night concerts.

The concert series happens every Thursday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. in the River Market outdoor pavilions.

The following artists will be performing this month:

10/5 – Funkanites

10/12 – Dazz & Brie

10/19 – Big John Miller Band

10/26 – Bijoux

Little Rock CVB president Gina Gemberling said that they are proud to showcase the diverse talent from the central Arkansas music scene.

“Now that the weather is getting cooler, we’re so excited to bring these hot acts to River Market Live,” Gemberling said. “The music scene here in central Arkansas is so diverse, and we’re proud to showcase that diversity in the heart of our city, the River Market District. The artists on deck for October truly feature something for every taste and every listener.”

River Market Live is part of the LRCVB’s Big on Little Rock commitment of building local pride in Arkansas’s capital city by showcasing local talent.

For more information about River Market Live, visit them online at LittleRock.com.