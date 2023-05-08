NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band will make a tour stop at the Simmons Bank Arena in October.

The band will perform live at the arena Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale May 12 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from $69 to $99.

Rock fans may be familiar with the band’s lead singer, Ringo Starr, from his time as the drummer for The Beatles. He founded Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band in 1989, nearly 20 years after The Beatles disbanded.

Officials with the arena also announced that rock band 3 Doors Down will have a show Sept. 8.

For more information on the event and tickets, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.