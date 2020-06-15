LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- It seems dating has taken on a new life in the age of social media.

Navigating life, love and career can come with its complications.

“Ring or Fling: The Power Woman’s Guide to Self Discovery, Setting Standards and Dating with Confidence” is written by Arkansas’s own Claire Brown.

You can purchase the ebook starting Monday on Amazon. The print version will release July 20 on Amazon as well.

You can also purchase the book from www.thepowerwomen.org as well as the coaching course that accompanies the book.