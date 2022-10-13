LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – What better way to celebrate these crisp early days of fall than by going fast while being thrilled?

The Arkansas State Fair opens Friday. Attractions include the midway with its selection of rides for all ages.

The fair has three new rides this year: the children’s ride Chopper Charlie, the adult Raptor Ride, for those who do not mind being taken for a spin, and Wipeout for speed and motion.

The rides join many other attractions from previous fairs, including the Crazy Mouse roller coaster (with 1,200 feet of track), Euro slide, Giant Wheel, Mach 3. and Mega Drop.

The first day of the fair, Oct. 14, is KARK FOX16 Ride Day from 11 a.m. to close. Buy a $35 armband from a midway ticket booth and get unlimited rides.

The fair runs from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Oct. 14 – 23.

Tickets are $8 in advance, $4 for children and seniors, or $12 and $6 at the gate, with group discounts available. Ride bands are $30 in advance, $35 at the gate, with available group discounts. Gates open at 11 a.m. Parking is $10, or $20 for closer-in premium parking.

For the latest updates on the fair, head to ArkansasStateFair.com.