Report: Ellen DeGeneres to end her daytime talk show after 19 years

FILE – Ellen DeGeneres appears during a taping of the “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” in Burbank, Calif. on May 24, 2016. DeGeneres, who has seen ratings hit after allegations of running a toxic workplace, has decided her upcoming season next year will be the last. It coincides with the end of her contract. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

(NewsNation Now) — Ellen DeGeneres announced plans to end her popular daytime talk show after 19 years, entertainment news website Hollywood Reporter reported Wednesday.

“When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” DeGeneres told the Hollywood Reporter, discussing the move publicly for the first time.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” premiered in 2003 and reigned at the top of the daytime television ratings in markets across the country. DeGeneres said the 2021-22 season, her 19th, will be her last.

DeGeneres, 63, has won 30 Emmys and 20 People’s Choice Awards throughout her career. Prior to her talk show, DeGeneres was a comedian and actress, She starred in the popular sitcom “Ellen” from 1994 to 1998.

However the show’s ratings dipped after hostile workplace allegations surfaced in 2020.

Warner Bros. Television said in a July 2020 statement that although “not all of the allegations were corroborated, we are disappointed that the primary findings of the investigation indicated some deficiencies related to the show’s day-to-day management.”

Ellen apologized in her season premiere episode in the fall of 2020, saying “I know that I’m in a position of privilege and power and I realize that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show.”