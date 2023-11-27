HOUSTON, Ark. – Renewal Ranch is bringing the German Christmas spirit to central Arkansas with its first annual Christkindlmarkt event this week.

Special events coordinator Kelli Brawley and event chair Tanya Hendrix joined KARK 4 News with details on what to expect during the event.

Christkindlmarkt, a German-inspired Christmas market, will be held at the Renewal Ranch Events Center in Houston. Hendrix said it was created to bring her German heritage to Arkansas during the holidays.

The three-day event will go from Thursday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 1. There will be a Ladies Preview Party Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Friday, the event will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy shopping, sleigh rides, German food and entertainment.

Tickets can be purchased at the venue located at 45 Lake Drive or online at TheRenewalRanch.org.