LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Representatives for the Red River Auto Group purchased toys for a toy drive benefitting the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Arkansas on Monday.

The group went through the aisles of a local Walmart hoping to find items that will bring smiles to those in need during the holiday season.

Justin Winn, executive director for Red River Auto Group said that the group had four shopping carts and wanted to spend all the money that they could.

The total for the shopping spree ended up coming to $2,072.05. Winn said that he wants children across the state to have the same joy on Christmas morning that his own children get to experience.