LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – When the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts reopens in April, its newly renovated performing arts theater will have a very hungry caterpillar occupying the stage.

The newly renovated AMFA Performing Arts Theater will be having a production of the classic children’s book “The Very Hunger Caterpillar” on May 6.

Director Liz McMath and two puppeteers stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about the show and what people can expect.

The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts will reopen its doors on April 22.

For more information on the show and how to purchase tickets, visit arkmfa.org.