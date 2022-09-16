Heavy, high-quality microphone stands are harder to transport, but provide more stability on stage.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An inaugural Little Rock festival combining music, business and technology announced plans for the fall event.

LITFest stated in a Friday release that it had made formal planning for the event, which begins Oct. 6. and runs through the weekend. This year’s event is the first of a planned annual event, themed “A Return to the Rock.”

The event is free to the public, excluding musical events at Little Rock’s The Hall venue. Alt-rock band Lucero and funk-soul band BoomBox have already been booked for that site. Another planned music event is a show by The Voice alumni Keia Johnson on Oct. 6.

On Oct. 7 an equity in economics summit will take place in the afternoon at Robinson Center. After the summit, a block party will take place in the River Market, featuring a range of local bands and artists appearing in different clubs in the area.

On Oct. 8, Saturday, a food truck festival led by Ceci’s Chicken and Waffles is scheduled for 9th Street and at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center. While that is taking place, a 9th Street outdoor stage will present a variety of performances and entertainment.

That same day a tech summit will take place at The Hall, emphasizing municipal government, public safety technology and sports business.

Additional panel and entertainment announcements are expected before the event.

For a full list of events, or sponsorship and vendor applications, see myLITFest.com.