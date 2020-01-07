PAW Patrol’s Marshall and Skye accompanied by FLW fishing legend Charlie Evans to join first ever 17th annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade

PHOTO CAPTION: Marshall (left) is a dalmatian and Skye (right) is a cockapoo. They are two of eight pups that make up the ‘PAW Patrol.’ Charlie Evans is in the middle.

HOT SPRINGS NATIONAL PARK, Ark. (News release) — FLW fishing legend Charlie Evans, accompanied by Marshall and Skye from the popular Nickelodeon television show “PAW Patrol,” will join the First Ever 17th Annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Hot Springs on March 17.

“Charlie and the ‘PAW Patrol’ characters will appeal to adults and kids alike in this year’s parade,” said Steve Arrison, CEO of Visit Hot Springs and one of the founders of the internationally famous parade.

A competitive angler since 1971, Evans is the former FLW Outdoors president and CEO. In addition to his other roles at FLW Outdoors, Evans hosted the “FLW Outdoors” television show on Versus Country.

After leaving FLW Outdoors in 2010 Evans started his second career as a professional angler. Evans was inducted into the Freshwater Hall of Fame in 2013.

His Bass Pro Shops/PAW Patrol tournament rig, which will be in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, is the most photographed boat and tow vehicle in the history of the sport.

“PAW Patrol” is an animated series that premiered on Nickelodeon in the United States in 2013. The series focuses on a young boy named Ryder who leads a crew of search-and-rescue dogs that call themselves the PAW Patrol. They work together on missions to protect the shoreside community of Adventure Bay.

Each dog has a specific set of skills based on emergency services professions, such as a firefighter, police officer and aviation pilot. They all reside in doghouses that transform into customized vehicles for their missions. They are also equipped with backpacks called “pup packs” that contain tools that relate to the pups’ jobs.

The show and its associated products have received a variety of awards and nominations from associations such as the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television and the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in the United States.

Evans and the two “PAW Patrol” characters will join legendary entertainers Cheech Marin and Danny (Machete) Trejo for the world-famous 98-foot parade on Bridge Street, the shortest street in the world in everyday use.

The 2020 First Ever 17th Annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade, will feature Marin, one half of the legendary comedy duo of Cheech and Chong, as the celebrity grand marshal and Trejo, who is widely known for his movie character, Machete, as the official starter.

Fredbird, the official mascot of baseball’s St. Louis Cardinals, also will entertain the crowd of spectators.

Free public music concerts will be held on the evenings of March 16 and March 17 at the parade stage at Bridge Street and Broadway. Blues Traveler will perform March 16 and Foghat will performs March 17 immediately after the parade, which begins at 6:30 p.m.

No chairs will be permitted at either concert.

The parade, which began in 2003, annually attracts crowds of upwards of 30,000 people to watch an insanely zany collection of Irish Elvis impersonators, green Irish wolfhounds, marching units such as Paddy O’Furniture, Irish belly dancers and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, as well as other unique units cover the 98-foot length of Bridge Street in the heart of downtown Hot Springs.

For more information call Steve Arrison at 501-321-2027.