LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – PAW Patrol Live! Is here to rescue your entertainment needs for the weekend.

Janelle Good, Chase the dog and Ryder, his human friend, stopped by KARK News at 4 to talk about “PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure”.

The show will be performed at Simmons Bank Arena August 27 and 28, with shows at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day.

To get tickets visit pawpatrollive.com or ticketmaster.com.