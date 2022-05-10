NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Soul icons Patti Labelle and Gladys Knight will be making a stop in the Little Rock metro as part of a Friendsgiving event this fall.

The two are scheduled to perform live Sunday, November 13 at The Theater at the Simmons Bank Arena at 7:30 p.m.

In addition to singing and touring, Labelle has written six books and made appearances in multiple movies and TV shows including “Star” and “The Masked Singer.”

The soulful songbird also branched out in the music business, starting a record label, GPE Records, and releasing her first jazz album, “Bel Hommage.”

Knight has had success with hits in Pop, R&B and Gospel. The seven-time Grammy winner released her 8th solo project in 2014 titled “Where My Heart Belongs.”

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $79.75 to $129.75.

For more information on the tour dates and tickets, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.