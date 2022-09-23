Parker McCollum performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Country music fans now have New Year’s Eve plans to bring in 2023.

The ACM’s Best New Male Artist Parker McCollum will be coming to Simmons Bank Arena on Saturday, December 31 with special guests Flatland Cavalry and William Beckmann.

Arkansas fans will have the chance to hear live the 29-year-old Texan’s recent Platinum-selling album “Gold Chain Cowboy” which has the number one chart hit “Pretty Heart” and latest country radio recent “To Be Loved By You.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 30 at 10 a.m. on TicketMaster.com and the arena box office.