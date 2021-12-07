Opera in the Rock opens up new performance, rehearsal headquarters

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new art space has officially opened in Little Rock.

On Tuesday, ‘Opera in the Rock’ held a ribbon-cutting for their new headquarters, which is the first in the 9-year organizations’ history.

The location on East Capitol Avenue will include rehearsal and performance space for local artists and will act as a center for art appreciation and education.

The ribbon-cutting event also featured musical performances from local and regional singers and a moderated panel discussing the future of opera in America.

