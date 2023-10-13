LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The October issue of 501 Life Magazine is packed full of spook-tacular fall surprises.

Stefanie Brazile, the magazine’s editor, stopped by Arkansas Today to give a sneak peek inside the Good Ghosts and Good Health October issue.

The cover of this month’s issue features a young Little Rock boy who recently underwent brain surgery and tells a story about how local groups came together to encourage his recovery.

In the issue, Brazile also says readers can find tailgate recipes, yoga benefits to cancers patients and a feature from the actor who played Eddie Munster in the TV Show “The Munsters” who opened a museum in Conway.

To learn more, visit 501LifeMag.com.