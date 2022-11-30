LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With the holiday season upon us, Ballet Arkansas is teaming up with the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra to bring the “Nutcracker Spectacular” to Robinson Center.

Catherine Fothergill and Brittany Harano with Ballet Arkansas stopped by KARK’s Arkansas Today to talk about the production that will bring Christmastime to life.

Nutcracker Spectacular takes the stage on the weekend of December 9-11, 2022 at Robinson Center in Little Rock for four public performances and two student matinee shows.

Tickets start at $20, and are available online at BalletArkansas.org/tickets, in person at Robinson Center Box Office or by calling Robinson Center Box Office at (501) 244-8800.

For more information, visit BalletArkansas.org.