Northwest Arkansas-based film wins Golden Globe award

This image released by A24 shows, from left, Steven Yeun, Alan S. Kim, Yuh-Jung Youn, Yeri Han, and Noel Cho in a scene from “Minari.” (Josh Ethan Johnson/A24 via AP)

LINCOLN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A film set in Northwest Arkansas from a director who grew up in Northwest Arkansas takes home a major award.

Minari won the Golden Globe award for Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language Saturday, February 28.

The film, starring Steven Yuen and directed by Lee Isaac Chung, is semi-autobiographical story based on Chung’s life — featuring a family of South Korean immigrants building a life in rural Arkansas.

Chung himself grew up in Lincoln, and the film, which is set in rural Washington County, was shot just to the west of the state line outside Tulsa.

Prior to winning a Golden Globe, Minari won 65 other awards, including the Audience Award for a dramatic film and Grand Jury Prize at Sundance Film Festival.

Minari wins Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/486jld6AIz — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Minari is screening at the Malco Razorback Cinema or available to stream on YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV+, Vudu, and Amazon Prime.