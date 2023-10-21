NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Saturday afternoon, central Arkansas celebrated Pride Fest 2023 with a parade in North Little Rock.

Thousands turned out in the Argenta Plaza for the event.

This year marks the 11th annual celebration which featured vendors, food trucks, local talent, and more.

Central Arkansas Pride is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to celebrate the history and culture of the LGBTQIA+ community through pride events and programs that inspire, strengthen, and unite.

There will also be a PRIDEFest brunch from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Clinton Presidential Center’s 42 bar and table featuring former NFL player Esera Tuaolo and R&B singer Lillie McCloud.