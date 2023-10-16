LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local theater is bringing a pivotal moment in American history with ties to central Arkansas to life in an upcoming production.

The Argenta Community Theater in North Little Rock is promising a moving and inspiring take on the story of the Little Rock Nine with the play One Ninth.

The play tells the story of the 1957 desegregation of Little Rock Central High School through the perspective of one of the original nine students, MinniJean Brown Trickey.

The writer of Trickey’s tale is told by her own daughter and she stopped by Arkansas Today to talk more about what the audience can expect. Satia Spencer, the director of One Ninth, also joined.

One Ninth opens on Wednesday, Oct. 18 and runs through Oct. 22. Open night is sold out but there are still tickets available for other showings.

For details on ticket purchasing, visit ArgentaCommunityTheater.org.