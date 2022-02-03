NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The rock band NEEDTOBREATHE will perform live in concert at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

Officials with the Simmons Bank Arena announced Thursday that the band will bring its Into The Mystery Acoustic Tour to the Little Rock metro along with special guest Patrick Droney on Friday, May 6.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $35 to $79.50.

Arena officials previously announced that country rock group Alabama will make a stop at the arena in February.

For more information on the tour dates and tickets, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.