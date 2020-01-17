NBCUniversal unveils details of new streaming service Peacock

(NBC News)- NBCUniversal is entering the Hollywood streaming wars.

The media giant on Thursday unveiled its plans for Peacock, a new direct-to-consumer internet-delivered service that will feature a mix of current NBC shows, original scripted series, movies from the Universal Pictures library, sports content and news programs.

“This is a very exciting time for our company, as we chart the future of entertainment,” Steve Burke, chairman of NBCUniversal, said in a statement. “We have one of the most enviable collections of media brands and the strongest record in the business.”

NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News and MSNBC, enters a crowded streaming marketplace that includes top-tier digital players Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV+.

Peacock, slated to launch April 15 to select Comcast customers before debuting nationally July 15, arrives as consumers increasingly turn away from traditional linear television and spend more of their viewing time on streaming platforms. (Comcast owns NBCUniversal.)

To read more, click here.