BENTON, Ark. – Folks in Benton are gearing up for what organizers are calling the largest Christian music festival in the nation this weekend.

Amplify Fest is back for another year, starting Friday, Aug. 18 through Saturday, Aug. 19.

Amplify co-founder Josh Turner said this year they are expecting approximately 40,000 attendees. Those guests come from all over, not just the area.

Matt Thibault is the marketing director for the city of Benton and told KARK 4 News/FOX 16 News the event comes with a lot of exposure for the area, which is a win for the entire city and county.

“They may decide one day they want to live here or come back and visit more, so we look more for the people aspect,” Thibault said.

Thibault added that the event is a great way to show everyone the values of Benton and Saline County.

“Benton is the town of many churches and faith is huge here in Saline County and Benton, and I think it plays right to our faith and family that we try to portray down here,” he said.

The event is free to all, which Turner said is made possible thanks to sponsors and those who see the vision of Amplify.

“That is a big reason it’s free… our whole goal is to share the gospel,” Turner said. “Death, burial, resurrection in Jesus Christ- the hope we have in him alone,” Turner said.

The event starts at 3 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday.

Turner said this year, there are three Grammy award-winning artists performing. To see the lineup and learn more, visit AmplifyFest.org.