LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Stopping by a local hot dog joint is one way to celebrate National Hot Dog Day.

If you are looking to enjoy a frank in honor of the national day, here are Yelp’s top 10 places to get one in central Arkansas.

10. Shiver Shack Snack Shop and Shaved Ice

Location: 901 West Main Street Ste D, Cabot, AR 72023

Rating: 5/5

With only two reviews, this spot received a high rating with customers complimenting the different flavors and quality of the shaved ice.

9. Topdog Hot Dog

Location: 308 Main Street, Little Rock, AR 72201

Rating: 5/5

One reviewer said: “Incredible hotdogs, great selection of beer, did I mention the really incredible hotdogs.”

8. The Original ScoopDog

Location: 5508 John F Kennedy Boulevard, North Little Rock, AR 72116

Rating: 4.5/5

Grab a scoop of ice cream with your hot dog of choice at this spot. Their popular dishes include a Chicago dog and the Golden Retriever Concrete.

7. 10Fiyahside Island Grill

Location: 303 North Main St, Benton, AR 72015

Rating: 5/5

At this Caribbean food truck, you can enjoy a hot dog for less than $5.

6. Pull Up At Big Dave’s

Location: 6214 East Roosevelt Road, Little Rock, AR 72206

Rating: 4.5/5

Pull up to Big Dave’s to grab a hot dog in addition to other choices like burgers, nachos and BBQ.

5. The Burger Shack

Location: 107 South Market Street, Benton, AR 72015

Rating: 4.5/5

“One of the BEST places in Saline County,” one reviewer said.

4. Garry’s Slingblade Drive-in

Location: 619 Cox Street, Benton, AR 72015

Rating: 4.5/5

You can enjoy a hot dog combo or just a single hot dog at this spot in Benton. According to their Facebook site, scene from the movie Sling Blade were filmed there.

3. Franks

Location: 2511 McCain Boulevard, North Little Rock, AR 72116

Rating: 5/5

With one reviewer saying the food was hot and fresh, head to Franks to grab The Seattle and Chicago Dog with a side of fries.

2. Jimmy Ray’s Karaoke and Dance Club

Location: 10815 Macarthur Drive, North Little Rock, AR 72118

Rating: 5/5

Reviewers raved about cheap prices and karaoke and a good atmosphere at the North Little Rock dance club.

1. Ye Paul’s Soul Bodega & Grill

Location: 4424 Frazier Pike Ste D Little Rock, AR 72206

Rating: 5/5

Coming in at the top spot, one reviewer said that the turkey hot dog special was “so bomb it had the works!”

Are you a fan of any of the listed restaurants? If not, let us know your favorite spot to grab a hotdog in central Arkansas on our Facebook page at KARK 4 News.