LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Drivers who want to learn more about owning electric vehicles will have the opportunity to check it out in Arkansas beginning Sept. 23.

National Drive Electric week will have its 12th annual events from Sept. 23 through Oct. 3. In central Arkansas, a range of events is planned to provide entertainment while providing information on electric vehicles.

Events kick off on Sept. 23 and 24 in Jacksonville’s Dupree Park from 3 to 7 p.m. A public information booth will be there, as well as electric vehicles for information and display.

On Sept. 27 from 6:30 to 9 p.m., Ron Robinson Theatre in Little Rock will host a screening of the documentary “Revenge of the Electric Car.” A panel discussion will follow the showing.

Sept. 28 is Jazz in the Park in the East River Market Pavilion in Little Rock will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Along with music, a Tesla will be on-hand for information and demonstrations by the Arkansas Advanced Energy Association.

Then on Sept. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m., Leiva’s Coffee in Little Rock will host a Coffee and EVening event. Electric vehicles will be on hand for information and demonstrations. Refreshments will be available.

Finally, on Sept. 30 from 6 to 9 p.m., Franklin’s Charging Station in Little Rock, an EV charging site, will host a Revenge of the Electric Car documentary screening. A food truck and electric vehicles will be on site.

The central Arkansas events are organized by Adopt A Charger, Arkansas Advanced Energy Association, Arkansas Clean Cities Coalition, Audubon Delta, Evolve Auto, Franklin’s Charging, Leiva’s Coffee, Little Rock Sustainability Office, Tesla Owners Club of Arkansas, & Today’s Power.

More details at the National Drive Electric Week website.