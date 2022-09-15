NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – High horsepower and big wheels slinging dirt will be in central Arkansas in March.

Monster Jam and its 12,000-pound supercharged monster trucks announced Thursday it is coming to North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena for two performances, 7 p.m. March 25 and 3 p.m. March 26. The competition will include freestyle exhibition, driving skills and racing.

Expect to see trucks getting up to 70 mph inside the arena while traveling over and around obstacles. Also expect driving on two wheels (left wheels, right wheels, front wheels, back wheels), and even the giant heavily modified trucks doing backflips.

Grave Digger, driver Krysten Anderson

Scheduled to appear are Grave Digger driven by Krysten Anderson, El Toro Loco driven by Elvis Lainez, Earth Shaker driven by Tristan England, Jurassic Attack driven by Dalton Widner, Monster Mutt Dalmatian driven by Bailey Shea and Raminator, driven by Mark Hall.

Two additional trucks and drivers are expected to be added to the bill.

Tickets for the performance are $22, $37, or $57, plus service charges. Additional tickets for the pit party from 4:30-6:30 p.m. March 25 and 12:30-2 p.m. March 26 are $20. Meet & Greet post-performance tickets are $25.

Tickets are limited to a maximum of eight. For groups of nine or more, contact the arena.