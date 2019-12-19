Miss America 2020 pageant tonight on NBC

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – A new Miss America will be crowned tonight on NBC.

The pageant airs live on KARK from 7 – 9 p.m. from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

This will be the 93rd Miss America pageant/competition, though the Miss America Organization will celebrate its 99th anniversary in 2019.

Representing the Natural State in the pageant is Miss Arkansas Darynne Dahlem, 23, who was crowned in June. She is a University of Arkansas graduate and native of Greenwood.

Miss Arkansas Darynne Dahlem

The competition highlights a diverse group advancing the message of female empowerment.

Miss America 2019, Nia Franklin, is a gifted singer/songwriter who has been promoting her social impact initiative “Advocating for the Arts” through appearances at colleges and universities. She has performed with orchestras and operas across the country, spoke at arts schools and held master classes. At the invitation of New York Philharmonic, she hosted the Philharmonic’s “Phil the Hall” and was called by the New York Times the “ideal host” for the program that opens up classical music to everyone through free programming. Among other events, Franklin has been a part of the New York Metropolitan Opera’s and the L.A. Opera’s opening nights, was the keynote speaker for the Center for Education Reform and Lincoln Center’s most recent board meeting, and has worked with Sing for Hope to promote the arts.

As its National Goodwill Ambassador, Franklin has also brought joy to hundreds of children being treated at Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. In keeping with the Miss America Organization’s longstanding relationship with the military, she has also spent time supporting our men and women in uniform through her many appearances with the USO.