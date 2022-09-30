NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Award winning contemporary Christian acts Chris Tomlin and MercyMe will be bringing their 2022 Winter Tour to Simmons Bank Arena in December.

Tomlin and MercyMe are two of the most successful touring acts in Christian music and the co-headline tour will be in North Little Rock Sunday December 11 at 7 p.m.

For Tomlin, the main purpose of the tour is sharing a special night of worship with friends.

“After years of incredible friendship, I am so excited to announce that I am hitting the road with MercyMe this winter for the first time,” Tomlin exclaimed. “For me, there is no better way to close out 2022 than to come together and celebrate God for all he has done, is doing, and will continue to do in each of our lives…” Tomlin said.

The concert comes during a busy December at Simmons Bank Arena with Trans-Siberian Orchestra performing December 9 and Parker McCollum’s 2022 tour coming on December 31.

Tickets go on-sale Friday October 7 at 10 a.m. and start at $27.75. For more information, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.