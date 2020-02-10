Megadeth, Lamb of God to perform at Walmart AMP

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 24: Megadeath perform at Ozzfest at the Manuel Amphitheater on September 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA)

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — Megadeth and Lamb of God, co-headling a tour across North America, will stop in Rogers at the Walmart AMP on Tuesday, July 14.

Trivium and In Flames will also perform in what’s being billed as “the must-see heavy music package of the year.”

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, February 14 at 11 a.m. Prices range from $30 to $99.50 plus applicable fees. Lawn four-packs can be purchased for $22.50 per ticket. You can buy tickets by calling (479) 443-5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com.

“The world has never needed heavy metal more than it does today, and top to bottom, this tour delivers,” said Mark Morton, lead guitarist of Lamb of God said. “Lamb of God has toured with and been friends with all of these bands for years, but for all of us to be on the same bill is something extra special. Come early and stay late. This is the metal tour of the year.”