LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On Friday, the long-awaited Topgolf in Little Rock had its grand opening.

Director of Operations Matt Dunn said once the reservations opened up for the weekend they were quickly selling.

“People are having a great time,” he said. “I mean everyone is super excited, the staff is excited, they have been training for weeks to get ready for this moment.”

Dunn said they have more than 300 employees with 72 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays spanning two levels. He also says they have a technology feature for golfers to have even more fun.

“Gearing up for today we just got the team ready, going through mock services, but today has been amazing having the community come out,” he said.

Amanda Biam was an attendee with her family and said they have been waiting for this.

“So far we have loved it, it’s been phenomenal,” she said. “Everyone here has been great and we’re so excited to try it.”

Shelby Thomas came with his friends to enjoy the opening. He said they’ve had a blast.

“We heard it was coming to town and I told my guys we have to get together and go the day it opens up,” he said.

Dunn said he hopes everyone comes out and enjoys themselves.

Topgolf can be located just off Interstate 430. For more information go to Topgolf.com.