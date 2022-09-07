LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Those in the Little Rock metro this weekend will be able to enjoy the arts and entertainment along with food truck options at the Main Street Food Truck Festival.

Festival Chair of the Main Street Food Truck Festival Jarrod Johnson talked about what people can expect at the 11th annual festival Sunday.

There will be about 60 food trucks along Main Street in downtown Little Rock. The festival will stretch between 3rd and 9th Streets. The food truck line up will have a wide variety including BBQ, seafood, tacos and sweets. Vegan eaters will also have options at the festival.

There will also be arts and crafts vendors and live music. Multiple entertainment acts will perform including Aaron Reynolds, Casey Sparks and the McCaffery Irish School of Dance.

This year there will be a “hero zone” where you can support first responders. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information on the festival, visit MainStreetFoodTrucks.com.