LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A pair of Arkansans are hitting the right notes on NBC’s “The Voice,” continuing a long tradition of Natural State performers who shined in the singing spotlight.

Mac Royals and Grant Bias are competing amongst the final nine competitors on this season of “The Voice.”

Royals is from central Arkansas and said he started his R&B career as a teenager in his father’s speakeasy lounge. Bias said he spent his formative years in Pine Bluff and performed in the White Hall High School choir.

The two aren’t the only big names from the Natural State who have performed on the national stage.

Johnny Cash

Country music legend Johnny Cash performs in November 1985 in Nashville, Tenn. Cash, known as “The Man in Black” and famous for songs like “I Walk the Line,” “Ring of Fire” and “A Boy Named Sue,” died Friday, Sept. 12, 2003, from complications from diabetes in Nashville. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Easily the most well-known Arkansan in the history of music, Johnny Cash is lauded as one of the greatest country music artists of all time.

The Man in Black was born in Kingsland, Arkansas, in 1923 and is famous for massive hits like “Folsom Prison Blues” and “Ring of Fire.”

Those interested in more of Cash’s history can visit his boyhood home in Dyess, Arkansas.

Glen Campbell

FILE – In this Sept. 6, 2012 file photo, singer Glen Campbell performs during his Goodbye Tour in Little Rock, Ark. Campbell finished off his Goodbye Tour on Friday night, Nov. 30, 2012, in Napa, Calif., but is considering scheduling more dates in 2013. The singer has Alzheimer’s disease. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

“The Rhinestone Cowboy” is another big name in country music who has roots in Arkansas.

Country legend Glen Campbell was born in Billstown, Arkansas, eventually gaining fame in the 1960s and 70s.

Campbell has a string of famous hits, including “The Rhinestone Cowboy,” “Southern Nights” and “Wichita Lineman.”

Sister Rosetta Tharpe

FILE- In this Nov. 21, 1957, file photo, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, guitar-playing American gospel singer, gives an inpromptu performance in a lounge at London Airport, following her arrival from New York. Tharpe, who died in 1973, will be inducted with the “Award for Early Influence” to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo, File)

Sister Rosetta Tharpe was born in Cotton Plant, Arkansas, in 1915 and is considered one of gospel music’s first superstars.

Known for her skills as a guitarist, Tharpe was signed by Decca Records in 1938 and was immediately successful. She performed hits like “Didn’t It Rain” and “This Train.”

She would go on to influence legendary artists like Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley. A PBS documentary would go on to refer to her as “The Godmother of Rock & Roll.”

Ashley McBryde

Ashley McBryde performs “Light On in the Kitchen” at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Ashley McBryde continues a trend of country music talent hailing from Arkansas.

McBryde grew up in Waldron, Arkansas, and eventually moved to Nashville to pursue her career.

She’s known for songs like “One Night Standards” and “Girl Going Nowhere.” Her performance of “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” won her a Grammy.

Amy Lee

Singer Amy Lee, of the band Evanescence, perform with the band as part of Nissan Live Sets on Yahoo! Music in Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 12, 2007. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Amy Lee, as well as Evanescence as a whole, has origins in central Arkansas.

Lee and the founding members of Evanescence formed the band in Little Rock in the 1990s.

The rock group is known for its huge hits like “Bring Me to Life” and “My Immortal.”

Levon Helm

FILE – In this Oct. 9, 2009 file photo, Levon Helm, right, performs with his band on the “Imus in the Morning” program on the Fox Business channel, in New York. The influential Grammy-winning singer and drummer for The Band died of throat cancer earlier this year at age 71. John Mayer, Gregg Allman, Dierks Bentley and several other musicians are getting together to pay tribute to the late Levon Helm. The Love for Levon benefit concert will be held Oct. 3 at the Izod Center in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Though The Band was formed in Canada, its drummer is from down south in the Natural State.

Levon Helm, born in 1940, grew up in and around Marvell, Arkansas, but would eventually his way up north and help form The Band in Toronto in 1967.

He was also in a few movies like “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and “Shooter.”

His boyhood home was restored and opened to the public in 2019.

Did we miss your favorite Arkansan artist? Let us know at social@kark.com