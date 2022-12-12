ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It was announced Monday, Dec. 12 that legendary rock bands Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top will be taking the stage at the Walmart AMP next summer as part of the Cox Concert Series.

According to a release, the two bands will be joined by Uncle Kracker as part of the “Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour” on July 28. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. with a presale on Dec. 13.

Prices will range from $39.99 to $349.50 plus fees. Tickets can be purchased at amptickets.com, in person at the Walton Arts Center or AMP box offices or by calling 479-443-5600.

New for the 2023 Walmart AMP season is Premier Reserved Parking which reserves you a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance for $20. The AMP says a limited number of Premier Reserved Parking spots will be available for most shows.

And returning this season, Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to your order for $10 each.

Tickets and vouchers for add-ons will be delivered 30 days prior to the show date.