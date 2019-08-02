Lynryd Skynyrd announced as headliner for Riverfront Park concert

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — The Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau (LRCVB), River Concerts & Starr Hill Presents and The Point 94.1 are excited to announce that LYNYRD SKYNYRD will headline a concert at First Security Amphitheater in Riverfront Park on OCTOBER 12. This is LYNYRD SKYNYRD’S Farewell Tour: The Last of the Street Survivors with special guest BLACK STONE CHERRY. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and Blackstone Cherry will be the opening act. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on August 9th via RiverConcerts.com and Ticketmaster.com.

This concert is the result of a partnership between LRCVB and Awakening Events that began in April, 2019. Awakening Events’ subsidiary River Concerts is the producer of the shows. The Point 94.1 is the local sponsor of the LYNYRD SKYNYRD concert as part of their big 25th Anniversary BIRTHDAY celebration.