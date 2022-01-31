NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday that country singer Luke Bryan will perform live in concert at the arena this fall.

Arena officials announced that Luke Bryan will bring his Raised Up Right Tour to the Little Rock metro along with special guests Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny and DJ Rock on Oct. 8.

Arena officials also previously announced other country acts preforming live this year including Reba McEntire and George Strait.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m., with prices ranging from $49.75 to $149.75.

For more information on the tour dates and tickets, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.