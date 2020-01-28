Wynne woman wins $300,000 in Play It Again Drawing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – When Diane Sharks of Wynne received a call this morning informing her she had won $300,000 in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s Play It AgainTM drawing, she immediately thought it was a scam.

Sharks said she was at work when she got the call, and the lottery representative asked for “Diane Reed.” Reed is Sharks’ maiden name, and the name she had used when she registered for the lottery’s loyalty program The Club. Her name was randomly selected from all the eligible entries players had submitted from non-winning tickets.

“I didn’t think it was real,” Sharks said, “but the lady told me her name and gave me her phone number that I could call back to verify she really was who she said she was. Plus, she told me I could look on the lottery website where big winners are listed. When I saw my name posted there, I let out a scream I was so happy.

“In church this past Sunday I wrote: ‘Lord, whatever you have in store this season, please don’t forget about me.’ This is truly a blessing.”

Sharks was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer in 2015 and returned to work as a certified nursing assistant just last September. She has four children and plans to use part of her winnings to do some work on her house.

