PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A $2 Million Dollar Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold in Pine Bluff and no winner has yet to come forward.

Digital Reporter, Michael Esparza went door-to-door hoping to find the winner but with no luck.

Super Stop gas station on East Harding Ave. was the store that sold the winning ticket.

This is the second time the gas station has sold a million-dollar ticket.

Customers say this store is good luck and they always seem to win – even if it isn’t a million dollars.