BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Walmart fuel station in Benton County sold an Arkansas Scholarship Lottery winning ticket with a $1 million prize.

The prize was claimed Tuesday in Little Rock by a winner who chose to remain anonymous.

The winning ticket, purchased for only $20, came from 1402 North Walton Boulevard in Bentonville.

A release from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery says that retailers receive a one percent commission from sales of winning lottery tickets, meaning that the Walmart fuel station will receive $10,000.