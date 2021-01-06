Two Arkansans become lottery millionaires

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The New Year is starting out great for two Arkansans who each claimed a $1 million prize from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) this week.

On Tuesday Robbye Smith from Berryville claimed her $1 million prize at the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock. She won the top prize from the Millionaires Club scratch-off ticket. Smith said she plans to purchase a new home with her winnings.

The winning ticket was sold at the Murphy USA, 1000 W. Trimble in Berryville. This retailer will receive $10,000 in commission for selling the winning ticket.

Denisho Howse from Sherwood claimed a $1 million Play It Again® Second-Chance drawing prize on Monday. He was randomly selected on Dec. 17. As a member of The Club, Howse won by entering his non-winning instant scratch-off tickets into The Club for Play It Again entries and player rewards.

The Mega Millions® jackpot for Friday night’s drawing has grown to $490 million. The Powerball jackpot for tonight’s drawing stands at $410 million.

This is only the third time that both games have simultaneously had jackpots larger than $400 million.

