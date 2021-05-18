Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot raised to estimated $475 million

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Have you purchased a Mega Millions ticket yet? If so, you could be playing for an estimated $475 million jackpot.

According to Arkansas lottery officials, if someone wins tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot, they could take home $319.4 million in cash.

If there is not a winner for Tuesday night’s drawing, the jackpot will grow to an estimated $515 million, or a take-home value of $346.3 million.

While $475 million is a HUGE jackpot, it does not crack the top 10 lottery prizes in U.S. history. In fact, if there is a winner Tuesday night, it would only be the 19th biggest prize amount.

For more information on Mega Millions, visit the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s website.

Remember, tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be eligible for Tuesday’s drawing.