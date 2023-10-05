LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Three Arkansans claimed big prizes from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center on Thursday and state officials said more big prizes are waiting for their winners.

One of the winners, a woman from Lamar, won $510,000 playing Natural State Jackpot, the second-largest amount won in the game’s history. The winner bought her ticket from Murphy USA in Clarksville and used her husband and children’s birthdays as her numbers, she plans to put the winnings in savings.

Eric of Quitman claimed a Mega Millions prize of $30,000 after purchasing his ticket from Thunderbird Mobile in Greenbrier. He plans on paying off his tractor and buying a present for his wife with the winnings.

“I want to buy a couple of items for my shop and purchase a PlayStation 5 console for my wife,” Eric stated.

Larry of Yellville won a Mega Millions prize of $10,000 after purchasing a ticket from White Oak MoArk in Yellville.

Lottery officials also said that a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at an E-Z Mart in Waldo for Wednesday night’s drawing, but the winner has not claimed their prize.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night is at an estimated $1.4 billion. If hit, the jackpot would be the third largest in the game’s history.

The prize for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing has increased to $350 million and the prize for tonight’s Natural State Jackpot drawing is $55,000.

Since 2009, the lottery has raised more than $1.3 billion in proceeds for scholarships and has awarded over 720,000 college scholarships to Arkansans.